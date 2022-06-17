The Nose looks at ‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers,’ ‘Is It Cake?’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose gave an idiot a machete.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a hybrid live-action and animated sequel to and reboot of the 1989 Disney Channel series. It’s a metafictional comedy that might really be less for kids and more for their parents. The Lonely Island production stars Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, KiKi Layne, and many others.

Old Enough! is a reality TV show that has aired intermittently on Nippon Television since 1991. Twenty short episodes hit Netflix in March. Here’s their synopsis: “This long-running Japanese reality show follows along as young children leave the house to run errands by themselves for the very first time.” By “young,” they mean very young.

And: Is It Cake? is a game show-style baking competition reality TV Netflix original series thing. Bakers compete for $5,000 by trying to fool judges into thinking that their cake — styled to look like a bowling ball or a hamburger or a chess set, etc. — isn’t actually a cake. The winner of each episode can then win a second $5,000 by correctly identifying which bag of cash is actually a cake.

That may be the dumbest paragraph I’ve ever typed. Is It Cake? was renewed for a second season early this month.

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant

A director, producer, and arts consultant Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.