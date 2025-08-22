The Nose looks at ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ and ‘Alien: Earth’

This week’s Nose, guest hosted by comedian Shawn Murray, looks at:

Highest 2 Lowest is the fifth collaboration between director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington and their first in 19 years, since Inside Man in 2006. It is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 police procedural, High and Low, which is, itself, an adaptation of the Ed McBain novel King’s Ransom. It also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, Wendell Pierce, and more. Highest 2 Lowest is in a strangely limited release — it’s in just three theaters in Connecticut — and it hits Apple TV+ on September 5.

And: Alien: Earth is the first TV series — after nine movies — in the Alien franchise. It is a prequel set two years before the events of the original movie, and it’s created be Noah Hawley, who also created the Fargo TV series, among other things. Alien: Earth is set, somewhat logically, on Earth.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford

Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media

Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University and the author of The Spike Lee Enigma: Challenge and Incorporation in Media Culture

Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.