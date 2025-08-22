© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ and ‘Alien: Earth’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest.'
1 of 2  — Highest 2 Lowest
Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest.’
Apple Studios
The Nose — from left to right: Bill Yousman, Sam Hadelman (on Zoom), Lindsay Lee Wallace (on Zoom), Taneisha Duggan, and Shawn Murray — at Connecticut Public's studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven.
2 of 2  — The Nose, August 21, 2025
The Nose — from left to right: Bill Yousman, Sam Hadelman (on Zoom), Lindsay Lee Wallace (on Zoom), Taneisha Duggan, and Shawn Murray — at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

This week’s Nose, guest hosted by comedian Shawn Murray, looks at:

Highest 2 Lowest is the fifth collaboration between director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington and their first in 19 years, since Inside Man in 2006. It is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 police procedural, High and Low, which is, itself, an adaptation of the Ed McBain novel King’s Ransom. It also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, Wendell Pierce, and more. Highest 2 Lowest is in a strangely limited release — it’s in just three theaters in Connecticut — and it hits Apple TV+ on September 5.

And: Alien: Earth is the first TV series — after nine movies — in the Alien franchise. It is a prequel set two years before the events of the original movie, and it’s created be Noah Hawley, who also created the Fargo TV series, among other things. Alien: Earth is set, somewhat logically, on Earth.

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford
  • Sam Hadelman: Director of public relations at Dark Matter Media
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University and the author of The Spike Lee Enigma: Challenge and Incorporation in Media Culture

Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
