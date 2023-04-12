Exploring the divide between ‘brokenists’ and ‘status-quoists’

Alana Newhouse, editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine, recently wrote an article where she argued that the real divide today is between those who think we can fix our current institutions, and those who think they are broken beyond repair. Alana joins us for the hour to explore the divide between the “brokenists” and the “status-quoists,” and to explain what this framework means for the future.

GUESTS:



Alana Newhouse: Editor-in-Chief of Tablet Magazine, which she founded in 2009

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.