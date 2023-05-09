First come, first served: There is an art, and an etiquette, of queues

Well-designed queues give you hope and feel fair, while poorly designed ones can ruin your day.

Queues are everywhere around us, and not all are designed well.

This hour, the art of the queue, the challenge of waiting in line, and when, if ever, cutting in line is appropriate.

GUESTS:



Jennifer Goff: Owner and founder of Skip the Line

Owner and founder of Skip the Line Marie Helweg-Larsen: Professor of psychology at Dickinson College

Professor of psychology at Dickinson College Richard Larson: Professor of data, systems, and society at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Professor of data, systems, and society at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Steven Soifer: President of the American Restroom Association

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 22, 2022.