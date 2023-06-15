Hippo ranching, a poop vault, and orcas sinking boats

We have so much on our minds that we couldn’t pick one topic for today — we’re going with three! Strap in.

First: a failed bill from the 1900s that proposed hippopotamus ranching in the U.S.

Then: an initiative to save humanity by storing poop in a vault

And finally: orcas teaching each other to sink boats.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.