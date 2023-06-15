© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Hippo ranching, a poop vault, and orcas sinking boats

By Carolyn McCusker
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Wild African hippo with head above floating water lettuce.
David Gomez
/
E+/Getty Images
Wild African Hippo with head above floating water lettuce.

We have so much on our minds that we couldn’t pick one topic for today — we’re going with three! Strap in.

First: a failed bill from the 1900s that proposed hippopotamus ranching in the U.S.

Then: an initiative to save humanity by storing poop in a vault

And finally: orcas teaching each other to sink boats.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce <i>The Colin McEnroe Show. </i>She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019.<br/><br/>
