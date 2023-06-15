Hippo ranching, a poop vault, and orcas sinking boats
We have so much on our minds that we couldn’t pick one topic for today — we’re going with three! Strap in.
First: a failed bill from the 1900s that proposed hippopotamus ranching in the U.S.
Then: an initiative to save humanity by storing poop in a vault
And finally: orcas teaching each other to sink boats.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Shoshi Parks: freelance writer
- Dr. Maria Gloria Dominguez-Bello: Professor at Rutgers University and President of The Microbiota Vault
- Monika Wieland Shields: Co-founder and Director of the Orca Behavior Institute and author of Endangered Orcas: The Story of the Southern Residents
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.