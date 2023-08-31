© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors
The Colin McEnroe Show

Why ticks are on the rise and how humans are fighting back

By Carolyn McCusker
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
RB Komar
/
Getty Images

You may have heard that tick borne diseases are on the rise. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. This hour, we’re taking you through three ways to defeat ticks. From tick-immune blood, to a tick-destroying robot and tried-and-true tweezers, this show is not for arachnids who are faint of heart.

GUESTS:

  • Rick Ostfeld: Distinguished senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
  • Holly Gaff: Professor of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University 
  • Jen Wegner: Associate curator of the Egyptian section at the Penn Museum
  • Birnur Aral: Executive Director of the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute

Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Stacey Addo, Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show healthinsectsenvironmentdisease
Stay Connected
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce <i>The Colin McEnroe Show. </i>She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019.<br/>
See stories by Carolyn McCusker
Related Content