Why ticks are on the rise and how humans are fighting back

You may have heard that tick borne diseases are on the rise. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. This hour, we’re taking you through three ways to defeat ticks. From tick-immune blood, to a tick-destroying robot and tried-and-true tweezers, this show is not for arachnids who are faint of heart.

Rick Ostfeld: Distinguished senior scientist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

Holly Gaff: Professor of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University

Jen Wegner: Associate curator of the Egyptian section at the Penn Museum

Birnur Aral: Executive Director of the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute

Stacey Addo, Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.