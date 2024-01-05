The Nose looks at ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and the state of sex in movies

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d’une chute) is a French courtroom drama thriller directed by Justine Triet and written by Triet and Arthur Harari. It won the Palme d’Or (and the Palm Dog Award — which is a real thing, it turns out) at Cannes last year. It is currently nominated for four awards at Sunday’s Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

And: Provocative sex has returned to the movies, according to Alexandra Gleeman in The New York Times Magazine, citing things like May December and Saltburn and even Oppenheimer. The Nose wonders how we feel about that.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast

Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the podcast Xandra Ellin: A producer at Pineapple Street Studios

A producer at Pineapple Street Studios Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.