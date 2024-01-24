© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From plagues to climate change, a look at how 2024 was imagined

By Lily Tyson
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:52 PM EST
Illuminated neon sign 2024 on a wall.
Francesco Carta fotografo
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
.

This hour we take a look at the science fiction books and movies set in 2024 to see how close to reality they turned out to be. We'll discuss the 1960 film Beyond the Time Barrier, the 1975 film A Boy and His Dog, and Octavia E. Butler's 1993 novel Parable of the Sower. Plus, we'll hear from a speculative fiction writer about the challenge, and value, of imagining the future. And, we'll talk with someone behind The Washington Post's annual "List" about predicting trends for the next year.

GUESTS: 

SONGS: 

  • “The Future” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • 2024” by Tyson James 
  • “Don’t Leave Me” by The Winans 
  • “You Want it Darker” by Leonard Cohen 
  • “Not My Fault” by Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
