The Colin McEnroe Show

Songs getting shorter, fish-poop beach sand, and Scramble the Duck

By Carolyn McCusker
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Sea star on the sand on the ocean on a warm summer day.
Costela Iordanescu
/
500px / Getty Images
Sea star on the sand on the ocean on a warm summer day.

This hour: popular songs are getting shorter, tropical sand is made of fish poop, and Scramble the weather-predicting duck puts Punxsutawney Phil to shame.

GUESTS: 

  • Joe Bennett: Forensic musicologist and a professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston
  • Joe Roman: Conservation biologist at the University of Vermont and author of book, “Eat, Poop, Die: How Animals Make Our World” 
  • Isaac Torcellini: One of Scramble the Duck’s handlers

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
