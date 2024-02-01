Songs getting shorter, fish-poop beach sand, and Scramble the Duck

This hour: popular songs are getting shorter, tropical sand is made of fish poop, and Scramble the weather-predicting duck puts Punxsutawney Phil to shame.

Joe Bennett: Forensic musicologist and a professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston

Conservation biologist at the University of Vermont and author of book, “Eat, Poop, Die: How Animals Make Our World” Isaac Torcellini: One of Scramble the Duck’s handlers

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.