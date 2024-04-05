Cringe comedy, awkward moments and the legacy of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm has been on HBO for going on 24 years. As the show comes to a close, we take a Nose-ish look at it and its impact on cringe comedy and the role of cringiness and awkwardness in our lives.

GUESTS:



Katie Baker: Senior Staff Writer at The Ringer

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Carolyn Paine: Actress, comedian, and dancer. She is founder, director, and choreographer of Connetic Dance

Ty Tashiro: Psychologist by training and author of the book Awkward: The Science of Why We're Socially Awkward and Why That's Awesome

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.