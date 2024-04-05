© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Cringe comedy, awkward moments and the legacy of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By Lily Tyson
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT
As Larry David's long-running HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" comes to a close, we're going to take a look at the show, its impact on cringe comedy, and the role of cringe and awkwardness in our lives.
Courtesy
/
HBO
As Larry David's long-running HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" comes to a close, we're going to take a look at the show, its impact on cringe comedy, and the role of cringe and awkwardness in our lives.

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm has been on HBO for going on 24 years. As the show comes to a close, we take a Nose-ish look at it and its impact on cringe comedy and the role of cringiness and awkwardness in our lives.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson