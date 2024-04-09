© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The luck of the draw: A deeper look at lotteries

By Carolyn McCusker
Published April 9, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
A pile of white lottery balls with black numbers on them.
Flavio Coelho
/
Getty Images
.

This hour, we’re talking about lotteries. How did this massive money redistribution game come to be? And we know that lotteries can randomly allocate cash prizes to ticket buyers – but could they also pick our political officials? Or the victims of our human sacrifice rituals to ensure that “corn be heavy soon”?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Stacey Addo, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 23, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show.
