The Colin McEnroe Show

Author A.J. Jacobs says he "will never take elastic or democracy for granted again"

By Lily Tyson
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:38 PM EDT
Preamble to American Constitution.
Tetra Images RF / Getty Images
/
Tetra images RF
Preamble to American Constitution.

In A.J. Jacobs' new book, The Year of Living Constitutionally: One Man’s Humble Quest to Follow the Constitution’s Original Meaning, he details his experience living by the Constitution for a year. Jacobs joins us for the hour to tell us about the experiment and what he learned.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
