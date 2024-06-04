Why the Roman Empire is worth thinking about

We've recently discovered, thanks to TikTok, that many more people are thinking about the Roman Empire than you might expect... including the host of this radio show. This hour, we talk about why people think about the Roman Empire, and we talk with the preeminent scholar of the Roman Empire, Mary Beard, about all the things you could think about if you wanted to think about the Roman Empire.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 25, 2023.