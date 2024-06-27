It’s a whole song and dance: The joy of marching bands

Marching bands are now a staple at halftimes. But why? This hour, we discuss the art of the marching band. We’ll talk about all of the work that goes into coordinating them, and the evolution of marching band music and competitions. Plus, a look at the history of halftime.

GUESTS:



Justin McManus: Director of Athletic Bands at the University of Connecticut

Director of Athletic Bands at the University of Connecticut Dylan Reyes: Occasional board operator for The Colin McEnroe Show who marched competitively through high school

Occasional board operator for who marched competitively through high school Mark Dyreson: Professor of Kinesiology and Affiliate Professor of History at Penn State, where he is also Co-Director of Research and Educational Programs for the Penn State Center for the Study of Sports in Society. He is the author of numerous books and articles about the history of sport

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on November 13, 2023.