The Colin McEnroe Show

The cars have eyes: Data privacy (or lack thereof) and your vehicle

By Carolyn McCusker
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Toyota prototype Concept-i, a self-driving car with artificial intelligence, on display at the CES Technology Expo in Las Vegas, USA, 04 January 2016.
Andrej Sokolow
/
Getty Images
The Toyota prototype Concept-i, a self-driving car with artificial intelligence, on display at the 2016 CES Technology Expo in Las Vegas.

Somewhere along the way, cars stopped being just a means of transportation — now, they’re also a dining room, an entertainment center, even an extension of our selves. And apparently, they’re sharing and selling data about you that you might not know they collected in the first place.

This hour: everything you didn’t know about that thing you sit in for an hour every day.

GUESTS:

  • Jen Caltrider: Program director of Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included project
  • Stefan Gössling: Professor at Linnaeus University
  • Kashmir Hill: Technology reporter at The New York Times, specializing in privacy
  • Ian Walker: Professor of environmental psychology at Swansea University

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired January 11, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
