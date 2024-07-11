© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Want to really know someone? Look in their fridge

By Lily Tyson
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
The inside of a refrigerator with healthy food.
Karen Moskowitz
/
The Image Bank RF via Getty Images
The inside of a refrigerator.

This hour, a look at refrigeration and how it’s shaped what we eat and how we live with Nicola Twilley, author of Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves. Plus, we’ll take a look at what we can learn about someone from the inside and outside of their refrigerator.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
