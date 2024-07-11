Want to really know someone? Look in their fridge
This hour, a look at refrigeration and how it’s shaped what we eat and how we live with Nicola Twilley, author of Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves. Plus, we’ll take a look at what we can learn about someone from the inside and outside of their refrigerator.
GUESTS:
- Nicola Twilley: Co-host of the podcast “Gastropod,” and author of the new book, Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves
- Peyton Dix: Social media strategist, content creator, writer, and co-host of the podcast “Lemme Say This”
Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.