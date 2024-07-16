Eternal flame: The continued relevance of the myth of Prometheus
In Greek mythology, Prometheus stole fire from the gods to give it to humans, and suffered an eternity of punishment for it.
This hour, we revisit that myth, and talk about why it resonates so much today.
Plus, a look at the Alien prequel Prometheus.
GUESTS:
- Annie Dorsen: Theater director; her most recent production was Prometheus Firebringer
- Adrienne Mayor: Research scholar in the Classics Department and the History of Science Program at Stanford University and the author of Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines and Ancient Dreams of Technology, among other books
- Dom Nero: Writer, video editor, and co-host of the Eye of the Duck podcast
- A.O. Scott: Critic at large for The New York Times Book Review and the author of Better Living Through Criticism
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 17, 2024.