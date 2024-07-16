© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Eternal flame: The continued relevance of the myth of Prometheus

By Lily Tyson
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center at Midtown Manhattan,in New York, United States, on October 25, 2022.
Beata Zawrzel
/
NurPhoto / Getty
Prometheus statue at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

In Greek mythology, Prometheus stole fire from the gods to give it to humans, and suffered an eternity of punishment for it.

This hour, we revisit that myth, and talk about why it resonates so much today.

Plus, a look at the Alien prequel Prometheus.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 17, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily Tyson
