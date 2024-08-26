© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We take your calls

By Lily Tyson
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
An old-style telephone at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
.

This hour, we're taking your calls about whatever you want to talk about.

Call us between 1 and 2 p.m.: 888-720-9677.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson