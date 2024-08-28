© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We’re having crisis fatigue

By Lily Tyson
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Everything’s felt like, and been called, a “crisis” lately.

This hour, a look at all the overuse of the term “crisis” and our collective crisis fatigue.

Plus: a crisis communicator on how to manage a crisis.

And finally, a look at the midlife crisis.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 29, 2024.

The Colin McEnroe Show
