We’re having crisis fatigue

Everything’s felt like, and been called, a “crisis” lately.

This hour, a look at all the overuse of the term “crisis” and our collective crisis fatigue.

Plus: a crisis communicator on how to manage a crisis.

And finally, a look at the midlife crisis.

GUESTS:



Eliah Bures: Historian of modern Europe and a senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Right-Wing Studies

Barbara Bradley Hagerty: Contributing writer at The Atlantic and the author of Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife

Molly McPherson: An expert in crisis communications and emergency management and the author of the book Indestructible: Reclaim Control and Respond with Confidence in a Media Crisis

Christian Paz: Senior politics reporter for Vox

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 29, 2024.