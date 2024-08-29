© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From a jar to a box — How we misunderstand Pandora and her legacy

By Lily Tyson
Published August 29, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
Pandora was the first human female created by the Greek gods. She was intensely curious about the contents of a box (or storage jar, depending on the translation) and when she opened it, greed, envy, hatred, pain, disease, hunger, poverty, war and death escaped, causing misery and chaos. All that was left was hope.
Linda Steward
/
Digital Vision Vectors via Getty Images
Pandora opens the box.

Trump’s trial. AI. Online learning. Everything’s a “Pandora's Box."

This hour, we discuss the myth and the metaphor of Pandora's Box. Plus, a look at human curiosity.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
