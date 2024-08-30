25 years later, a look at the movies and TV of 1999

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Being John Malkovich, The Blair Witch Project, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Eyes Wide Shut, Family Guy, Fight Club, Freaks and Geeks, Futurama, The Iron Giant, The Matrix, Office Space, Princess Mononoke, Run Lola Run, The Sixth Sense, The Sopranos, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Toy Story 2, The West Wing.

That’s just a partial list of the stuff that came out in 1999, kind of famously a crazy good year for movies and television.

This hour, a 25th anniversary look at some of the pop culture of 1999, with a special focus on The Blair Witch Project, The Matrix … and SpongeBob SquarePants.

GUESTS:



Noah Berlatsky: A freelance writer who mostly covers politics or culture or both; he writes the Everything Is Horrible Substack

Allegra Frank: A senior culture editor at The Atlantic

A senior culture editor at Alissa Wilkinson: A movie critic at The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.