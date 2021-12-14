© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Your mind makes it real. A look back at ‘The Matrix’

Published December 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
The Matrix
Warner Bros. Ent.
Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves in The Wachowskis’s ‘The Matrix’ (1999).

The 18-year wait is nearly over, and the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, is almost here.

This hour, we look back at the original film and its continued influence across the culture with bullet time and red pills and the “woah” meme and so much more.

We take the question of whether we’re living in a simulation much more seriously than we did when The Matrix came out. We’re much more attuned to the allegory for the trans experience that The Matrix might well have been.

And The Matrix Resurrections is just the latest iteration of the ongoing #Keanussance, from Duke Caboom to Bill & Ted Face the Music to John Wick: Chapter 4 next year.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired June 19, 2019.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showpop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmovieshistorysciencetechnologyInternetgenderLGBTQ
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content