Your mind makes it real. A look back at ‘The Matrix’

The 18-year wait is nearly over, and the fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, is almost here.

This hour, we look back at the original film and its continued influence across the culture with bullet time and red pills and the “woah” meme and so much more.

We take the question of whether we’re living in a simulation much more seriously than we did when The Matrix came out. We’re much more attuned to the allegory for the trans experience that The Matrix might well have been.

And The Matrix Resurrections is just the latest iteration of the ongoing #Keanussance, from Duke Caboom to Bill & Ted Face the Music to John Wick: Chapter 4 next year.

