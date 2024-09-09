How to be wrong

We all strive to be right about things — we do our research, we listen to people who seem smarter than us, we make compelling arguments over dinner tables. But is there an underappreciated art to being wrong?

This hour, lessons on changing your mind and admitting mistakes, from newspaper corrections to public intellectual pivots.

GUESTS:



Eranda Jayawickreme: Professor of psychology at Wake Forest University

Professor of psychology at Wake Forest University Ty Seidule: Visiting professor of history at Hamilton College and the author of Robert E. Lee and Me ; he’s a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army and the former vice chair of the Department of Defense’s Naming Commission

Visiting professor of history at Hamilton College and the author of ; he’s a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army and the former vice chair of the Department of Defense’s Naming Commission Isaac Saul: Founder of the newsletter Tangle

originally aired on March 20, 2024.