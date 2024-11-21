We're still pushing the boulder on the meaning of Sisyphus

This hour, a look at the myth of Sisyphus, and how we invoke it today. Plus, we'll hear from a musician who has found inspiration in the story, and we'll discuss when it's time to give up.

Joel Christensen: Professor of Classical Studies and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs at Brandeis University. His newest book is The Many-Minded Man: The Odyssey, Psychology, and the Therapy of Epic

Noah Baerman: Pianist, composer, and educator. He is director of the Wesleyan University Jazz Ensemble and artistic director of the nonprofit Resonance Motion. His most recent album is Live at the Side Door

Joshua Rothman: The New Yorker's Ideas Editor, who writes the weekly column "Open Questions"

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.