The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Though the heavens fall’: The JFK assassination in our media and culture

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Jodie Farber, as Jackie Kennedy, reaches across the presidential limousine in a scene from Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK.’
Warner Bros.
/
Getty
Jodie Farber, as Jackie Kennedy, reaches across the presidential limousine in a scene from Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK.’

President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963.

It would be hard to argue that the modern American era, the era that we’re still living in more than 60 years later, didn’t begin on that Friday afternoon in Dallas. It would be hard to overstate the effect and influence of that event, that act on the American psyche.

This hour, a look at the shadow that the JFK assassination still casts over our news and politics, our movies and music, our media and culture.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Joey Morgan, Cat Pastor, Lateshia Peters, Dylan Reyes, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired November 22, 2017, and November 22, 2023, in a different form.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
