The music, medicine, and mystery of humming

From Thurston Harris and Crash Test Dummies to that noise your refrigerator makes, humming sounds are all around us (especially if you’ve been to Windsor, Ontario).

This hour, musical humming, mysterious humming, and how humming could be good for your health.﻿

GUESTS:



Colin Novak: Associate professor at the University of Windsor

Associate professor at the University of Windsor Susan Rogers: Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You

Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of Gunjan Trivedi: Co-founder of Wellness Space and an author of several studies exploring the benefits of humming on stress and health

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Jonathan McNicol, Bradley O’Connor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired July 25, 2024.