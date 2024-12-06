The Nose looks at ‘Lioness’ and ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’

Lioness is the seventh of eight TV series created by Taylor Sheridan. It’s a spy thriller starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Olivera. Its second season concludes December 8.

And: The Remarkable Life of Ibelin is a Norwegian documentary that tells the story of a terminally ill disabled young man and the surprising life he led in the massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft. Ibelin won two World Cinema Documentary awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, including the Audience Award.

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.