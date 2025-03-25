From hot mics to mic drops, a celebration of the microphone
The microphone makes everything we do on the radio possible. This hour we celebrate the invention and look at the role of microphones in music. Plus hot mics, mic drops, and more.
GUESTS:
- Susan Rogers: Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of the book This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You
- Azi Paybarah: Politics Reporter for The Washington Post
- Forrest Wickman: Slate's culture editor
Colin McEnroe, Angelica Gajewski, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.