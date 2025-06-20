Live from Watkinson: The legacy of Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson was a singer, songwriter, record producer, and a founding member of The Beach Boys. He’s thought of as one of the great geniuses of pop music, and he’s been called the poet laureate of summer. Wilson died June 11 at 82.

On February 1, 2017, we went to Watkinson School in Hartford and put on a show, on stage in front of a live audience, on Brian Wilson’s music and legacy. We’ve never reaired that show.

This hour, to celebrate and remember Wilson and his work, a brand new edit — from the original, full-length, 75-minute live show — of our hour on Brian Wilson.

GUEST:



Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford's Hartt School

Jordan Quisno: A singer and actor

Matt Sargent: A composer, guitarist, recording engineer, and assistant professor of music at Bard College

Teri Schrader: Head of school at Watkinson School in Hartford, Connecticut

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired February 17, 2017, in a different form.