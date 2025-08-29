What’s wrong with men: A look at Michael Douglas movies with Jessa Crispin

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

You hear a lot about the ongoing American crisis among men, among boys, around masculinity, right? You see lots of headlines about how we got here, what caused all this, where the crisis came from.

Well, the cultural critic Jessa Crispin thinks we can all learn a lot about all of this by looking at … Michael Douglas movies.

And I mean, that sounds like a show we’d do, doesn’t it? And so here we are.

Crispin joins us for the hour.

GUEST:



Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.