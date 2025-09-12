© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Laura Nyro was the Emily Dickinson of American pop music

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Freshly Squeezed with Colin McEnroe at Watkinson School in Hartford on January 29, 2020 (left to right): Steve Metcalf, Jim Chapdelaine, Latanya Farrell, some guy.
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public
Freshly Squeezed with Colin McEnroe at Watkinson School in Hartford on January 29, 2020 (left to right): Steve Metcalf, Jim Chapdelaine, Latanya Farrell, some guy.

Laura Nyro’s most famous compositions — “Stoned Soul Picnic,” “Stoney End,” “When I Die,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Eli’s Coming” — are jewels of mainstream music, and her covers of songs like “Jimmy Mack” and “Gonna Take a Miracle” are legendary.

But she was uncomfortable under the spotlight and withdrew from it to become the Belle of Danbury, Connecticut.

This hour: a night of singing, reflecting, and celebrating recorded in front of a live audience at Watkinson School in Hartford.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals and tambourine
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano and vocals

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired February 21, 2020.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
