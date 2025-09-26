Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The singer and songwriter Nick Drake died in 1974. He was just 26, and he remains a bit of a mystery. He recorded three albums but played very few shows. There is no known film or video footage of him.

But his music is maybe more popular now than it’s ever been. It shows up on movie soundtracks, in TV shows, in commercials.

And then there’s Nick Drake’s mother, Molly Drake. It turns out she was an accomplished (and possibly ultimately important?) singer and songwriter, too. But she never released any music or performed publicly in her lifetime, as far as we know.

This hour, a look at the music (and mystery) of Nick (and Molly) Drake.

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Howard Fishman: A musician and composer and the author of To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse

A musician and composer and the author of Will Hermes: Writes about music “and life’s other mysteries,” and he’s a longtime contributor to All Things Considered ; he’s the author, most recently, of Lou Reed: The King of New York

Writes about music “and life’s other mysteries,” and he’s a longtime contributor to ; he’s the author, most recently, of Angie Martoccio: A senior music writer at Rolling Stone

