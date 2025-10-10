From chorus lines to emus: A look at the stage musical

This year is the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line and Chicago and the 10th anniversary of Hamilton. Meanwhile, new Broadway shows are struggling to make their money back. This hour, we take stock of stage musicals today, learn how they’re developed, and ask about their status in our culture.

Alexander Gemignani: Actor, music director, orchestrator, conductor, composer/lyricist, educator, and artistic director of The National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Actor, music director, orchestrator, conductor, composer/lyricist, educator, and artistic director of The National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Elysa Gardner: Theater critic for The New York Sun and a contributor to The New York Times . She is also author of Magic To Do: Pippin's Fantastic, Fraught Journey to Broadway and Beyond

Theater critic for and a contributor to . She is also author of Paul Hodge: Award-winning writer-composer from Brisbane, Australia. His work has been produced Off-Broadway, in London, Edinburgh and Australia, including at the Sydney Opera House. His new musical, The Great Emu War, is currently at the Goodspeed

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.