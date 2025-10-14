Today: Did episode on notebooks & diaries, bought kiwi fruit, had teeth cleaning

This hour is all about notebooks. We'll talk about the history and evolution of notebooks, favorite examples, and celebrate the joy of writing things down. Plus, a look at the Notes App.

Roland Allen: Book publisher and author of The Notebook: A History of Thinking on Paper

Book publisher and author of Charley Locke: Journalist, and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine, who wrote “ Keep Your Notes App Under Lock and Key ” for The Atlantic

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 10, 2024.