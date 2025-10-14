© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Today: Did episode on notebooks & diaries, bought kiwi fruit, had teeth cleaning

By Lily Tyson
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
In the school library stacks of books on a table.
LAW Ho Ming
/
Moment RF via Getty Images

This hour is all about notebooks. We'll talk about the history and evolution of notebooks, favorite examples, and celebrate the joy of writing things down. Plus, a look at the Notes App.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on October 10, 2024.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
