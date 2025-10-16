A look at the women buried in the footnotes of scientific discovery

Women scientists and inventors have been making ground-breaking discoveries since Agnodice pretended to be a man in order to become the first female anatomist in ancient Greece.

Yet, women's scientific contributions have historically been hidden in the footnotes of the work men claimed as their own.

Women scientists are banding together to call out bias and give credit where it’s due— one Wikipedia page at a time. This hour, we talk to four of them.

GUESTS:



Ainissa Ramirez : Author, scientist, and science communicator. She gave a TED talk on the importance of STEM education and was a mechanical engineering professor at Yale for ten years. She is the author of The Alchemy of Us: How Humans and Matter Transformed One Another

Kathryn Clancy: Professor of Anthropology at the University of Illinois

Professor of Anthropology at the University of Illinois Emily Temple-Wood - Family medicine resident and founder of WikiProject Women Scientists

- Family medicine resident and founder of WikiProject Women Scientists Jessica Wade: Royal Society University Research Fellow and Lecturer in Functional Materials at Imperial College London

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to the show, which originally aired April 9, 2019.