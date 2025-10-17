© 2025 Connecticut Public

It can be an art, too: On murder and more in Hitchcock’s close quarters

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
On the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
On the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Sidney Gottlieb, Illeana Douglas, Jeffrey Hatcher, and Colin on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Sidney Gottlieb, Illeana Douglas, Jeffrey Hatcher, and Colin on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Illeana Douglas, Colin, and Jeffrey Hatcher on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Illeana Douglas, Colin, and Jeffrey Hatcher on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Sidney Gottlieb on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Sidney Gottlieb on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Jeffrey Hatcher on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Jeffrey Hatcher on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Colin on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Colin on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Jeffrey Hatcher, Colin, Illeana Douglas, and Sidney Gottlieb on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Jeffrey Hatcher, Colin, Illeana Douglas, and Sidney Gottlieb on the set of ’Rope’ at Hartford Stage, October 13, 2025. Scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon.
Rope is an interesting movie in Alfred Hitchcock’s œuvre. It’s his first color picture. It’s one of 13 movies he made based on plays, and it’s one of four movies he made that are set basically entirely in single locations (along with Lifeboat, Dial M for Murder, and Rear Window).

But of the four single-location pictures, Rope is the only one that Hitchcock made to really seem like a filmed play. It unfolds in real-time, in one room, in long, continuous shots that are edited together in ways that are meant to hide most of the cuts.

As Hartford Stage’s new adaptation of the play Rope is based on opens, we present a conversation taped on their stage, in front of an audience, about Alfred Hitchcock, his movies in general, and Rope, the movie and the play, in particular.

Note: This podcast version of the show is more than eight minutes longer than the episode as it’s airing on the radio.

GUESTS:

  • Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show and the author of Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia
  • Sidney Gottlieb: Professor of communication and media studies at Sacred Heart University and the editor of The Hitchcock Annual
  • Jeffrey Hatcher: A playwright and screenwriter; he wrote the adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s Rope that’s currently in production at Hartford Stage

Thanks to Lucas Clopton and Jennifer Levine at Hartford Stage.

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
