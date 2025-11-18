Happy Little Trees: The joy of Bob Ross (and Thomas Kinkade)

It's been over 30 years since Bob Ross's 'The Joy of Painting' went off the air, but the painter is still a household name.

This hour: a look at the undying force for permed hair and puffy little clouds and happy little trees that is Bob Ross.

Plus: Could we do a show about Bob Ross without also talking Thomas Kinkade? No we could not. And so no we do not.

GUESTS:



Nathan Badley: Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast

Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast Alexis Boylan: Professor of Art History at UConn and the editor of 'Thomas Kinkade, The Artist in the Mall'

Professor of Art History at UConn and the editor of 'Thomas Kinkade, The Artist in the Mall' Justin Croft: Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast

Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast Emily Rhyne: Cinematographer at The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired September 26, 2019.