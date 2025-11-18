© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Happy Little Trees: The joy of Bob Ross (and Thomas Kinkade)

By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
FILE: TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross using a large paint brush to touch up one of his large seascapes in his studio at home.
Acey Harper
/
Getty Images
TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross using a large paint brush to touch up one of his large seascapes in his studio at home.

It's been over 30 years since Bob Ross's 'The Joy of Painting' went off the air, but the painter is still a household name.

This hour: a look at the undying force for permed hair and puffy little clouds and happy little trees that is Bob Ross.

Plus: Could we do a show about Bob Ross without also talking Thomas Kinkade? No we could not. And so no we do not.

GUESTS:

  • Nathan Badley: Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast
  • Alexis Boylan: Professor of Art History at UConn and the editor of 'Thomas Kinkade, The Artist in the Mall'
  • Justin Croft: Cohost of the 'Nothing But a Bob Thang' podcast
  • Emily Rhyne: Cinematographer at The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired September 26, 2019.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
