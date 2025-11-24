© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Betcha can’t eat just one’: The science and art of snacking

By Jennifer LaRue
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
Snacking on snacks, savory or sweet, has become a way of life.

This hour, we sink our teeth into our snack-food obsessions.

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Hernández: Founder of Snaxshot
  • Julia Pistell: Freelance writer and co-founder of SeaTea Improv
  • Chris Prosperi: Chef and owner of Metro Bis
  • Mark Schatzker: Author of The Dorito Effect

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired July 25, 2022.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
