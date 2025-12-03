© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Trinity College's new president, Daniel G. Lugo, reflects on the transformative power of higher education

By Lily Tyson
Published December 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
FILE: Students cross the campus of Trinity College November 27th 2023.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Students cross the campus of Trinity College November 27th 2023.

This hour, Daniel G. Lugo, the new president of Trinity College in Hartford, joins us to talk about the value of higher education, his background, the challenges of leading a college at this time, and more.

GUEST:

  • Daniel G. Lugo: Trinity College’s 23rd President

Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
