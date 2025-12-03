Trinity College's new president, Daniel G. Lugo, reflects on the transformative power of higher education
This hour, Daniel G. Lugo, the new president of Trinity College in Hartford, joins us to talk about the value of higher education, his background, the challenges of leading a college at this time, and more.
GUEST:
- Daniel G. Lugo: Trinity College’s 23rd President
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Colin McEnroe, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.