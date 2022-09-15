The Splendid Table
The Splendid Table has always connected people through the common language of food and eating. Now with award-winning food journalist Francis Lam at the helm, we're bringing forward even more fresh voices and surprising conversations at the intersection of food, people and culture – covering everything from the global appeal of sesame to the impact of Instagram on everyday eating. It's a food show where everyone is welcome. Produced by American Public Media.
Access past episode and recipes at — The Splendid Table's official website.
741: Pizza: Origin, Culture and Making It with Nathan MyhrvoldIt's all about pizza this week with Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and our Family Kitchen Segment with Journalist, Liana Aghajanian
765: French Home Cooking and Baking with Jacques Pépin and Aleksandra CrapanzanoThis week, we're getting deep into two staples of French cuisine, chicken, and cake, with Jacques Pépin and Aleksandra Crapanzano
740: Back To The Kitchen with Farideh Sadeghin and Soleil HoWe’re back in the kitchen and getting cooking inspiration from VICE’s Farideh Sadeghin and we talk to SF Chronicle’s restaurant critic Soleil Ho about the future of restaurants
764: Women BrewersListen on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora This week, we're exploring the history of women and beermaking. First, Theresa McCulla, curator of The Smithsonian's American Brewing History Initiative, explains why beer is a great lens to examine American history and shares the story of Patsy Young, an early American brewer and fugitive from slavery. Then, Atinuke Akintola Diver talks about her feature-length documentary This Belongs to Us, which follows Black women brewers in the American south and finally, beer Journalist Stephanie Grant of Good Beer Hunting shares her favorite beer and food pairings. You can find her newsletter, The Share, here and on Substack.
739: Chef Martin Yan’s Culinary JourneyWe’re spending this episode with the iconic Martin Yan, the groundbreaking star of Yan Can Cook.
763: Home Food with Chef Vishwesh Bhatt & Masa with Jorge GaviriaThis week, we’re talking to James Beard award-winning Chef Vishwesh Bhatt, and Masienda Founder Jorge Gaviria
662: Pepper PartyThings get spicy when we look at the wide world of chili peppers and how they're enjoyed raw, cooked, powdered, and blended into sauces.
691: Caterers - The Unsung Heroes of CookingGo beyond the pipe and drape, deep into the intense world of catering with Matt and Ted Lee, Michael Twitty, Kwame Onwuachi, and America’s Test Kitchen.
689: Culinary EmpowermentListen on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora This week, we introduce you to two amazing culinary organizations as we bring you real-world stories of street vendors and other low-income food entrepreneurs starting their businesses. First, we visit alums of La Cocina, a groundbreaking kitchen incubator in San Francisco. Then, we look at culinary empowerment from an entirely different angle as we head to NYC for a lesson in chiles rellenos from an instructor from The League of Kitchens, an organization of women from around the world who welcome you into their homes and teach you their family recipes. Broadcast dates for this episode: August 9, 2019 (originally aired) August 5, 2022 (rebroadcast)
762: Live Fire CookingListen on: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora This week we’re joined by some unusual thinkers on the art of the cookout. First, we get a lesson on barbecue etiquette (who knew) with our favorite duo, Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema, Hosts of the podcast Were You Raised by Wolves? We get all kinds of tips, from the right way to ask for a family recipe to taking a house tour only if offered by your host. Then, Chefs Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich share their techniques and ideas for cooking over live fire. Their latest book is Chasing Smoke, Cooking Over Fire Around the Levant, and they left us with their recipe for Grilled Peaches with Almond Tahini and Charred Endive. Then, it’s pitmaster Pat Martin talking about the whole hog barbecue culture in West Tennessee and how that whole hog style and tradition of BBQ may be on the path to extinction. His latest book is Life of Fire: Mastering the Arts of Pit Cooked Barbecue, the Grill, and the Smokehouse. You can find his recipe for Grilled Green Beans with Memphis Dry Rub. Broadcast dates for this episode: July 29, 2022 (originally aired)
738: Legendary Food Writer Claudia RodenThis week, we spend an hour with the legendary food writer Claudia Roden and check in with one of her biggest fans, Yotam Ottolenghi.
761: On the Road - SeattleThis week, we’re bringing you a live show we recorded in Seattle with KUOW celebrating Seattle‘s amazing food community