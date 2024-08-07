Politics across the generations: what mark are people your age leaving on politics?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re exploring politics and generational theory. That’s the belief that every generation has a unique set of shared beliefs.

As voters across all age groups get ready to head to the polls in November, what politicians and historical events have shaped the way they will cast their votes?

Pictured above are (L-R, top row) Cedar Greve, Randy Weis, Antic Cone, Preston Siroka, and Lisa Sorge. (L-R, bottom row) Shaniya Cone, Samuel Zwick-Lavinsky, Liliana Restrepo, Luanne Sforza, and Valerie Fallon.

GUESTS:



Sally Friedman, Associate professor of political science, University at Albany

Jean Twenge, Professor of psychology, San Diego State University

Elena Moore, Reporter, Washington desk, NPR

This show is part of our ongoing coverage of the 2024 elections. Help shape our coverage by filling out a survey.

