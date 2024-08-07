© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Politics across the generations: what mark are people your age leaving on politics?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Connecticut residents who were interviewed on July 12, 2024 for 'The Wheelhouse' about the current state of politics.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut residents who were interviewed on July 12, 2024 for 'The Wheelhouse' about the current state of politics.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re exploring politics and generational theory. That’s the belief that every generation has a unique set of shared beliefs.

As voters across all age groups get ready to head to the polls in November, what politicians and historical events have shaped the way they will cast their votes?

Pictured above are (L-R, top row) Cedar Greve, Randy Weis, Antic Cone, Preston Siroka, and Lisa Sorge. (L-R, bottom row) Shaniya Cone, Samuel Zwick-Lavinsky, Liliana Restrepo, Luanne Sforza, and Valerie Fallon.

GUESTS:

  • Sally Friedman, Associate professor of political science, University at Albany
  • Jean Twenge, Professor of psychology, San Diego State University
  • Elena Moore, Reporter, Washington desk, NPR

This show is part of our ongoing coverage of the 2024 elections. Help shape our coverage by filling out a survey.

This show is part of our ongoing coverage of the 2024 elections. Help shape our coverage by filling out a survey.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne
