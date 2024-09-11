© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Substance vs. spectacle: a look at presidential debates

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 11, 2024 at 8:20 AM EDT
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.
SAUL LOEB
/
AFP via Getty Images
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.

In advance of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, there were negotiations over live microphones and arguments over who could attend. There was even a debate over what network it should be put on.

Now that the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is over, is it time to focus on the importance of debates and the substance intended to be offered to the American people?

Today on the Wheelhouse, the evolution of public political discourse.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford
  • Jonathan Wharton, Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University
  • Julian E. Zelizer, Professor of history and public affairs, Princeton University
  • Kathryn Cramer Brownell, Associate professor of history, Purdue University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


