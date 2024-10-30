Election 2024: Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District
In one week, voters across America will go to the polls.
But before they do, voters in Connecticut’s 2nd congressional district will get to hear from two candidates running for a congressional seat.
This hour, we talk with Congressman Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) and challenger Mike France, a Republican. And after that, our panel of guests share their insights on what the candidates had to say.
GUESTS:
- Rep. Joe Courtney , (D-Conn.)
- Mike France, Candidate for Connecticut’s 2nd congressional district
- Charles Venator Santiago, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut
- Paul Choiniere, Retired editorial page editor, The Day
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.