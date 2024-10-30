© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election 2024: Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Connecticut's 2nd congressional includes all of New London County, Tolland County, and Windham County, along with parts of Hartford, Middlesex, and New Haven counties. Groton (above) as well as Enfield, Norwich and New London are its principal cities.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
In one week, voters across America will go to the polls.

But before they do, voters in Connecticut’s 2nd congressional district will get to hear from two candidates running for a congressional seat.

This hour, we talk with Congressman Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) and challenger Mike France, a Republican. And after that, our panel of guests share their insights on what the candidates had to say.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

