The Wheelhouse

Is the Trump administration sending mixed signals in its crackdown on crime?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 5, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers help a detained person into a car, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers help a detained person into a car, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

ICE agents are popping up in local communities like East Hartford and Willimantic as the Trump administration calls on federal law enforcement to amp up arrests and detentions.

New federal Department of Homeland Security Secretary says Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump are “making our streets safe.”

At the same time, Trump ordered the release of people convicted of seditious conspiracy following their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach.

This week on the Wheelhouse, we analyze criminal justice policy in the early days of the new Trump administration and how the people of Connecticut will be impacted by these executive actions.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
