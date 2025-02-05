Is the Trump administration sending mixed signals in its crackdown on crime?

ICE agents are popping up in local communities like East Hartford and Willimantic as the Trump administration calls on federal law enforcement to amp up arrests and detentions.

New federal Department of Homeland Security Secretary says Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump are “ making our streets safe .”

At the same time, Trump ordered the release of people convicted of seditious conspiracy following their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach.

This week on the Wheelhouse, we analyze criminal justice policy in the early days of the new Trump administration and how the people of Connecticut will be impacted by these executive actions.

GUESTS:



Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter from CT Mirror

Bilal Sekou : Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford

: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, Beatriz Aldana Marquez: Assistant Professor of Sociology and Core Faculty Member of the El Instituto

Charles Venator-Santiago : Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.