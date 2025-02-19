The federal funding freeze may be rescinded, but local nonprofits still feel the chill

President Donald Trump froze all federal grant spending a few weeks back. The freeze has since been rescinded. But it’s still having a real impact, including here in Connecticut.

This hour, we’ll hear how local nonprofits are providing services amid the uncertainty.

And later, Governor Ned Lamont wants to bring free preschool to many families across the state.

But how many children and their families will reap the benefits? Is it truly “universal”?

GUESTS:



Alex Putterman , Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

, Reporter, David Fahrenthold , Investigative reporter, The New York Times

, Investigative reporter, Michayla Savitt , State government reporter, Connecticut Public

