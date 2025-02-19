© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The federal funding freeze may be rescinded, but local nonprofits still feel the chill

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:25 AM EST
FILE: Associate supervisor Miguel Ve 29, of Plainville unloading more boxes of food at Foodshare that has been distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford since the start of the pandemic. This site alone has served over 227,000 households. January 12, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
President Donald Trump froze all federal grant spending a few weeks back. The freeze has since been rescinded. But it’s still having a real impact, including here in Connecticut.

This hour, we’ll hear how local nonprofits are providing services amid the uncertainty.

And later, Governor Ned Lamont wants to bring free preschool to many families across the state.

But how many children and their families will reap the benefits? Is it truly “universal”?

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Chloe Wynne