Is Connecticut still committed to criminal justice reform?

Even as state officials work to reform criminal justice in Connecticut, complaints roll in regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals . Also, many people are still awaiting automatic erasure of their criminal convictions. What’s the hold up? Finally, data that could shed light on racial disparities in prosecution rates, isn’t being collected , according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

This hour, what’s Connecticut’s level of commitment to reforming its criminal justice system? What could lawmakers do in 2025 to fix these issues?

Plus, an update on the state’s budget in the midst of this year’s legislative session.

GUESTS:



Jacqueline Rabe Thomas , Investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

, Investigative reporter, Mark Pazniokas , Capitol bureau chief, CT Mirror

, Capitol bureau chief, Mercy Quaye , Founder and President at The Narrative Project ; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board

, Founder and President at ; Columnist for and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board Susan Raff , Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3

