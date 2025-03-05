© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Is Connecticut still committed to criminal justice reform?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 5, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: The Connecticut State Supreme Court. August, 2021.

Even as state officials work to reform criminal justice in Connecticut, complaints roll in regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals. Also, many people are still awaiting automatic erasure of their criminal convictions. What’s the hold up? Finally, data that could shed light on racial disparities in prosecution rates, isn’t being collected, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

This hour, what’s Connecticut’s level of commitment to reforming its criminal justice system? What could lawmakers do in 2025 to fix these issues?

Plus, an update on the state’s budget in the midst of this year’s legislative session.

GUESTS:

  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, Investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media 
  • Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief, CT Mirror
  • Mercy Quaye, Founder and President at The Narrative Project; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board
  • Susan Raff, Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
