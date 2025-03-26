© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The future of Medicaid: rather than increases, cuts may be coming

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Hundreds gathered at the State Capitol to rally against congressional Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid in Hartford, Connecticut on March 18th, 2025.

The state budget may be headed for a “world of pain.” That’s according to our friends at the Connecticut Mirror.

State lawmakers are tasked with funding their priorities while anticipating cuts coming from the federal government.

Medicaid costs are one line item the state may have to adjust on the fly.

Today on the Wheelhouse, how the state could step in to support vulnerable communities if the federal government pulls their support for Medicaid.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne