The future of Medicaid: rather than increases, cuts may be coming

The state budget may be headed for a “ world of pain .” That’s according to our friends at the Connecticut Mirror.

State lawmakers are tasked with funding their priorities while anticipating cuts coming from the federal government.

Medicaid costs are one line item the state may have to adjust on the fly.

Today on the Wheelhouse, how the state could step in to support vulnerable communities if the federal government pulls their support for Medicaid.

GUESTS:



The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.