CT Gov. Ned Lamont addresses controversial housing veto, shares thoughts on running for a third term
Connecticut lawmakers passed some of the most ambitious housing legislation in years this session. The bill looked to address affordable housing, zoning and parking.
But then, Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed it.
The Democrat is now inviting lawmakers to make a new proposal, which he hopes to pass it later this year in a special session.
Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll speak to the governor live in-studio, asking about that veto. We’ll also get his thoughts on running for a third term.
GUESTS:
- Ned Lamont, governor, state of Connecticut
- Mark Pazniokas, capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror
- Liz Kurantowicz, Republican analyst and co-owner, The Drury Group
- Bilal Sekou, associate professor of political science, University of Hartford
