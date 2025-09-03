As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state

President Donald Trump declared war on immigration from his first day in office.

Since then, the White House has vowed to protect Americans from what it’s calling an “ invasion .”

U.S. Sen Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is troubled by recent action, including a statewide sweep by immigration authorities that resulted in 65 arrests .

Murphy accuses Trump of using racist tropes on immigration to distract Americans from his “corruption and lawlessness.”

Today on The Wheelhouse, we talk to Murphy about the White House’s domestic policy agenda.

You’ll also hear from Daniela Doncel and Maysoon Khan, two Connecticut Public reporters, about a special immigration status reserved for abused migrant youth – and how it’s being rolled back.

