The Wheelhouse

As ICE sweeps through CT, Sen. Chris Murphy wonders what else Trump has in store for the state

By Frankie Graziano
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy appears on The Wheelhouse with host, Frankie Graziano.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy appears on The Wheelhouse with host, Frankie Graziano on August 25, 2025.

President Donald Trump declared war on immigration from his first day in office.

Since then, the White House has vowed to protect Americans from what it’s calling an “invasion.”

U.S. Sen Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is troubled by recent action, including a statewide sweep by immigration authorities that resulted in 65 arrests.

Murphy accuses Trump of using racist tropes on immigration to distract Americans from his “corruption and lawlessness.”

Today on The Wheelhouse, we talk to Murphy about the White House’s domestic policy agenda.

You’ll also hear from Daniela Doncel and Maysoon Khan, two Connecticut Public reporters, about a special immigration status reserved for abused migrant youth – and how it’s being rolled back.

GUESTS:

Latino
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
