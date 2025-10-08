'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate

Recent political violence – and a government shutdown – have turned American politics into a mudslinging free for all.

With more attention on owning the other side – and less emphasis on civility, are there still safe spaces for debate?On college campuses a new survey says more students are self-censoring in favor of speaking freely.

Today on The Wheelhouse, a temperature check on political dialogue with a college Democrat and a college Republican. How are these Connecticut students charting a path forward?

GUESTS:

Geoffrey Medeiros, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut

Ryan Rosario, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut

president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut Bilal Sekou , Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

, Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford Jonathan Wharton , Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

