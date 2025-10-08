© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

'It's not always beautiful,' but CT college students still want civil debate

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: UConn mascots Johnathan the Husky XV and Johnathan the Husky XIV play in the first snow of 2024 on campus.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: UConn mascots Johnathan the Husky XV and Johnathan the Husky XIV play in the first snow of 2024 on campus.

Recent political violence – and a government shutdown – have turned American politics into a mudslinging free for all.

With more attention on owning the other side – and less emphasis on civility, are there still safe spaces for debate?On college campuses a new survey says more students are self-censoring in favor of speaking freely.

Today on The Wheelhouse, a temperature check on political dialogue with a college Democrat and a college Republican. How are these Connecticut students charting a path forward?

GUESTS:

  • Geoffrey Medeiros, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut
  • Ryan Rosario, president of College Democrats, University of Connecticut
  • Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford
  • Jonathan Wharton, Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
